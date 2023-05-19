Social media went bos with speculation that the 36-year-old, who was joined by his family at the press conference, were going to call it a day on his career.

Tennis great Rafa Nadal had the hele sporting world in suspense on Thursday when he called a press conference to discuss his participation in this year’s French Open.

After arriving late to add to the suspense, Nadal then announced that he will not take part in this year’ French Open.

BREAKING: Rafa Nadal’s last season may be in 2024, but he can’t say 100%.



“My ambition is to try to stop to give myself an opportunity to enjoy next year. It’s probably gonna be my last year on the tour. I can’t say 100%.”



With the tournament starting on May 28, Nadal says of the hip injury that has sidelined him since the Australian Open in January: “The evolution of the injury I sustained in Australia has not gone as I would have liked. I have lost goals along the way, and Roland Garros becomes impossible.

“At this moment, I won’t be able to be at Roland Garros. With what that tournament is for me, you can imagine how difficult it is. I have no intention of continuing to play for the next few months.”