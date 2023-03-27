Ahead of Sunday night’s Euro2024 Group J qualifier against Luxembourg in Luxembourg City, Ronaldo had become the world’s most capped international men’s footballer - a feat he reached in a 4-0 win over Liechtenstein on Thursday.

New Portugal coach Roberto Martinez praised record-breaker Cristiano Ronaldo after another historic weekend for the 38-year-old

It marked a record 197th cap for Ronaldo, who scored the last two goals at the Jose Alvalade Stadium to extend his record-breaking international tally to 120.

Goal number 122 for Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵![CDATA[]]>🇹



He's got a brace, Portugal are 4-0 up against Luxembourg!#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/t9g3DPfW8t — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 26, 2023

And Martinez says: “It’s a new cycle. It’s important for a player to show commitment and that we can use his experience, and Cristiano shows that.”

On Sunday night, England hosted Ukraine looking to build on their 2-1 Group C win over Italy in Naples, while the Azzurri were in Malta looking to bounce back.