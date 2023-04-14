Nemo will lead a span of youngsters and experienced players as Bulle boss Jake White on Thursday confirmed the signing of England lock Charlie Ewels until the end of the season.

Formers Stormers star Nizaam Carr takes over the Blue Bulls captaincy for Friday’s Currie Cup clash at the Sharks.

The Sharks’ United Rugby Championship (URC) ouens, meanwhile, will have to battle Benetton at 6.30pm without injured Springbok centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg.

Welcome to Loftus Charlie Ewels 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IXwiL0p93Z — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) April 13, 2023

Currently eighth on the log with two rounds left before the playoffs, the Sharks must be paaping for Benetton, who are one place lower on the overall log and a point behind.

Also in the URC, Lions captain Marius Louw says his manne are relying on the altitude factor to help level unbeaten log-leaders Leinster at Ellis Park on Saturday (4pm).