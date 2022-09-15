Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk says coach Jacques Nienaber can druk op his nommer in case of a flyhalf emergency. De Klerk will be on the bench as a replacement scrumhalf in Saturday’s Rugby Championship clash against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

But with Elton Jantjies having returned to South Africa earlier this week and Handre Pollard out injured, there is a shortage in the No.10 jumper currently in the squad. FIRST PICK: Damian Willemse As it is, Damian Willemse will play at flyhalf on Saturday, with utility back Frans Steyn providing cover off the bench. Nienaber also mentioned that De Klerk, who is on the bench for scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse, could slot in at 10 if needed.

And the scrumhalf says he is ready to do so, saying: “I played flyhalf at school and then also a bit at the Lions and more recently at Sale. SUBSTITUTE: Bok Frans Steyn “Test level is different though. But if they need me there, I will do it. I just have to train there more often. If push comes to shove, I will take that opportunity.” De Klerk is ready to either speed up the game or take a more controlled approach off the bench on Saturday - depending on what is needed.