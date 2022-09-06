The mercurial Australian has long been open about his struggles with mental health and says he is proud to have bounced back after being in some “scary places” in recent years.

Nick Kyrgios says his desire to make those closest to him proud and change the public’s perception of him is the driving force behind his improved play following his fourth-round win over world No.1 Daniil Medvedev at the US Open.

Kyrgios, who made it to the final of Wimbledon this year and will face Russian Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinal at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, says: “I felt like when I was really struggling mentally, I was very selfish.

“I felt like, I feel bad, I don’t want to play. Then I looked at the people closest to me and how much I was letting them down, and I didn't want to do that any more.”

Kyrgios has won 26 of his last 31 matches and says all of that success has given him motivation to train even harder.