Springbok Sevens coach Sandile Ngcobo is not a happy chappy after their performance in Hamilton, New Zealand, over the weekend. The Blitzboks finished seventh in the tournament after going down 22-17 to France in the quarterfinal.

An unhappy Ngcobo explains: “We have a team motto and culture and one of those are at least 80 percent tackle completion, something we did not do today. Unfortunately, the execution wasn't there for the #Blitzboks in Hamilton today - more here: https://t.co/3aE0oAIUFS 😔#BlitzIgnite pic.twitter.com/vYWgWl9xiO — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) January 22, 2023 “I think we were grabbing arms and not trying to get our shoulders on bodies, which resulted in some missed tackles, and we paid the price. We were not quite there today. “When we lost the battle on the floor and contested poorly at the kick-offs, we placed ourselves under a lot of pressure. Those two areas are crucial in Sevens and we did not do well in those two areas.”

He adds: “We are a fast team and when we play against teams who are physically bigger than us, it is crucial that we use that advantage. “There is a plan for every opponent, but for that to work, one needs to execute when you have the opportunity. That did not happen.” The Blitzboks now travel to Australia for this week’s Sydney Sevens.

WORLD SERIES STANDINGS 1 New Zealand – 63 points 2 USA – 61