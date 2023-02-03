The Premier League’s big spenders will be hoping their money talks a big game when their new signings debut this weekend. The post-January transfer window action couldn’t have kicked off any bigger, with the month’s record-spenders with £323m, Chelsea, in action first-up tonight in a 10pm clash with Fulham.

Blues fans could see the Prem’s duurste speler, £107m Enzo Fernandez, and striker David Datro Fofana make their league debuts. Fight for the points. 💪



Marco talks everything #CHEFUL. — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 2, 2023 Kicking off Saturday’s action at 2.30pm are log leaders Arsenal, who will be looking to unveil former Blue Jorginho and defender Jakub Kiwior as they travel to Everton for what will be Toffees boss Sean Dyche’s first match in charge of the team. Welcome to The Arsenal, Jorginho 👊 pic.twitter.com/jHXqAUBKKQ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 31, 2023 Both Manchester United and Liverpool are in action at 5pm, with no uncapped additions for the Reds.

United, meanwhile, could give Marcel Sabitzer, who’s on loan from Bayern Munich, a first taste of Premier League action. The last of the “big” debuts on Saturday could come in the form of Newcastle’s £45m signing from Everton, winger Anthony Gordon, against West Ham at 7.30pm. Sunday’s final match sees Tottenham welcome Manchester City at 6.30pm, with the hosts, who will be missing coach Antonio Conte after his gall bladder removal, set to give ex-Sporting Lisbon rightback Pedro Porro a run against the champions.

Coming up this month 👀 pic.twitter.com/gm61EZx6pq — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 2, 2023 WEEKEND’S PREM FIXTURES Tonight: Chelsea v Fulham (10pm). Tomorrow: Everton v Arsenal (2.30pm), Brentford v Southampton, Aston Villa v Leicester, Man United v Crystal Palace, Wolves v Liverpool, Brighton v Bournemouth (all 5pm), Newcastle v West Ham (7.30pm).