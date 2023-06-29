A video of his reported £65-million move to the Emirates from Chelsea leaked on Wednesday before any of the clubs made an official announcement.

In it, Havertz says: “I’m so glad to join this amazing club, this club has such a big history, and I hope we can achieve lots of big things. I’m just looking forward to meeting the players and the staff.

Dear @ChelseaFC,



I would have preferred for you to hear my thoughts on leaving Chelsea first from myself before my thoughts on me joining my new team. This isn’t my style and it upsets me that you had to hear of it in this way.



I write this letter with a heavy heart to all… pic.twitter.com/Irnppj9kSE — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) June 28, 2023

“You can just see the family mentality that the team has on the pitch and I guess, you know, they have it off the pitch as well. So the team mentality in the squad is very high and that was one of the reasons why it was so hard to play against Arsenal.

“They have so many talented players and big room to achieve some big things as well”.