In a statement released by the parties, they say: “As part of this new chapter, the core vision of the collaboration includes proactive engagement with a passionate cricket fanbase, striving for excellence both on and off the field, while facilitating a vibrant match-day experience.”

Cricket South Africa and US sports agency Roc Nation Sports International on Wednesday announced a new marketing partnership.

Roc Nation Sports President Michael Yormark explains that they plan to grow local athletes into world stars.

Yormark adds: “There are so many incredible athletes involved in SA cricket, with inspirational stories waiting to be told, not only in South Africa, but across a global market.”

As part of the deal, Roc Nation Sports - which was founded and owned by hip-hop icon Jay-Z - will play a big role in CSA’s new T20 franchise competition to grow its international reach like the Indian Premier League, Australia’s Big Bash and England’s T20 Blast.