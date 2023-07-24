Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino is excited by his attacking options after they rallied to a 4-3 pre-season win over Brighton in Philadelphia on Sunday morning. The Blues roared back from an early Danny Welbeck goal, as new boys Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson scored in a sequence of four answered goals with Mykhailo Mudryk and Conor Gallagher also netting. The Seagulls then replied through Joao Pedro and Denis Undav.

"[Nkunku] can play as a striker, but also as a No.8 or a No.10 depending on his relationship with his teammates. "We want to show our fans that we want to win with exciting football.