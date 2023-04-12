Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti is wary of AC Milan’s European pedigree ahead of Wednesday’s all-Italian Champions League quarterfinal first leg.
Napoli, the runaway Serie A leaders, are preparing for their first-ever last-eight clash in the European Cup, while the Rossoneri have lifted the famous trophy seven times in their history.
Speaking ahead of the clash, Spalletti says: “I would have preferred not to meet an Italian side. Milan feel at home in the Champions League, they have won the competition seven times, second only to Real Madrid. I've read that… teams like Man City are struggling to go all the way because they don't have European experience.
🍿#UCL
“If what they write is true then we have to say that Milan are favourites in the Champions League.”
💬 Spalletti: "Tomorrow, we're playing a match which could have a huge impact on all of us. I'm sure that we'll be ready"
#UCL #MilanNapoli
Spalletti won’t just be fighting history.
#MilanNapoli: coach Pioli and @TheoHernandez ahead of tomorrow's quarter-final clash
#UCL: le interviste esclusive alla vigilia dell'andata dei Quarti di Champions League
#SempreMilan
With both star striker Victor Osimhen and backup option Giovanni Simeone likely to miss out through injury, he will need the sensational Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at his best to help avenge a 4-0 league home defeat to Milan just 10 days ago.