Napoli, the runaway Serie A leaders, are preparing for their first-ever last-eight clash in the European Cup, while the Rossoneri have lifted the famous trophy seven times in their history.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Spalletti says: “I would have preferred not to meet an Italian side. Milan feel at home in the Champions League, they have won the competition seven times, second only to Real Madrid. I've read that… teams like Man City are struggling to go all the way because they don't have European experience.

“If what they write is true then we have to say that Milan are favourites in the Champions League.”

💬 Spalletti: "Tomorrow, we're playing a match which could have a huge impact on all of us. I'm sure that we'll be ready"#UCL #MilanNapoli pic.twitter.com/nDohPd2DxH — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) April 11, 2023

Spalletti won’t just be fighting history.