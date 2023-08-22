Novak Djokovic needed five match points and nearly four hours to pull off a gritty victory over Carlos Alcaraz and claim the ATP Cincinnati Open in a match he describes as “the toughest I’ve ever played”. A titanic struggle between the world’s top two players saw Djokovic - who looked out on his feet in the second set - save a match point before coming through on his own fifth match point for a 5-7, 7-6 and 7-6 triumph.

With the US Open starting next week, Djokovic says of the duel against the man who beat him in the final at Wimbledon earlier this year: “It’s crazy, I don’t know what I can say. 🏆![CDATA[]]>😃![CDATA[]]>🙌![CDATA[]]>💪![CDATA[]]>🙏![CDATA[]]>🫶 #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/hLkKfd2Ouz — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 21, 2023 “It’s tough to describe. It was the toughest I’ve ever played in my life. “From start to finish we both went through highs, lows, incredible points, bad games, heatstroke, comebacks.