Morocco made World Cup history on Saturday when they stunned Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal 1-0 to become the first African nation to reach the semifinals.

Once the Moroccans got the lead, they held on with all their might as Ronaldo entered the fray from the bench in the 50th minute, but even he could make no difference with his injury-time effort saved by Yassine Bounou.

The Al Thumama stadium erupts 🤯



Morocco take the lead against Portugal courtesy of En-Nesyri ✅



Having had striker Walid Cheddira sent off in second-half injury time, Atlas Lions coach Walid Regragui dedicated the victory to Africa, saying: “What’s important for future generations is we’ve shown that it is possible for an African team to get to the semifinals of the World Cup. Or even the final, why not?”

