Monnapule Saleng was the hero with two goals for Orlando Pirates as they beat Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs 3-2 in a DStv Premiership game at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Both teams went into the game desperate for a result after an indifferent run of form, and it was Pirates who walked away with all of the points and bragging rights.

𝐇𝐓 | ☠ 𝐏𝐈𝐑 𝟏-𝟐 𝐂𝐇𝐈 ✌



Saleng smashes home from outside the box but Kaizer Chiefs have the lead at the break ⚽



📺 Stream #DStvPrem live: https://t.co/TesYUfo62x@McDonalds_SA pic.twitter.com/Ao2BmkxlCc — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 9, 2024 The Sea Robbers surged up to second in the league as they also completed the double over their rivals. After the Soweto derby looked to have lost its shine over the years, many across the country would agree that Saturday’s match was one of the best between the old rivals in a long time. For Chiefs, Ashley du Preez was the hero with his own brace, but he finished the game on the losing side despite being in the lead twice during the encounter.

The game began in frantic pace as Chiefs surged into the lead not long after kick off when Pule Mmodi and Du Preez linked up beautifully to put the Glamour boys ahead. ☠️ FT || @OrlandoPirates 3 - 2 @KaizerChiefs



🥅 24', 68' Saleng

🥅 57' Lebitso



⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️ #Matchday #DStvPrem#SowetoDerby#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/Wn7yKTSust — Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) March 9, 2024 With acres of space in the box, Du Preez caught Pirates’ defence napping and was able to beat Sipho Chaine to put Cavin Johnson’s side 1-0 up.

Pirates worked hard for the equaliser, and they found it in the 24th minute when Monnapule Saleng put the ball in the Bruce Bvuma’s bottom left corner from outside of the box to turn up the heat and make it 1-1. Jose Riveiro’s team had the lion’s share of the ball possession, but were unable to go ahead as the first half went on. With half time approaching, Deon Hotto was dispossessed by Yusuf Maart, who he fed Pule Mmodi. Mmodi then found a unmarked Du Preez in the box to double his tally and put Chiefs back in front.

However, Pirates made their dominance pay off and were back level in the 57th minute when a bullet of a shot by Thabiso Lebitso hit the back of the net. there was nothing Bvuma could have done. Ezimnyama Ngenkani were in front 10 minutes later when Saleng scored his second of the afternoon. A quick throw in found Patrick Maswanganyi, who passed it over the Chiefs defence for Saleng. Saleng was then left with a simple lob over Bvuma to put the designated home side in front.