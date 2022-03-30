Bitterbek Louis van Gaal slammed his ex-club Manchester United, saying they smaak geld more than football.

Dutchman Van Gaal was asked if he would give his compatriot Erik Ten Hag some advice about moving to Old Trafford and turning the club’s fortunes around and the 2015/16 FA Cup-winning boss says: “I’m not going to advise [Erik]... but he must choose a football club and not a commercial club.”

The outspoken LVG, who had a rocky two season spell at United - from 2014 to 2016, adds: “Erik ten Hag is a great coach and that is always good for Manchester United.

“But Manchester United are a commercial club, so it’s a difficult choice for a coach. He’d better go to a football club.”

TOP TIP: Ajax's boss Erik ten Hag

Ajax coach Ten Hag is the media’s favourite to succeed interim boss Ralf Rangnick, having reportedly had an interview with the United hierarchy last Monday.

But United’s six-time Premier League-winning former midfielder Nicky Butt hopes to see Paris St Germain mentor Mauricio Pochettino take the reins instead.

He tells UK magazine FourFourTwo: “I’d go all-out to get Mauricio Pochettino as manager. He's proven in the Premier League.

“I met him a couple of times at Spurs’ training ground and had lunch. You’d want to play for him.”

WANTED MAN: PSG’s Pochettino

According to reports in Spain, these manne have some competition, with United bosses still keen to meet La Furia Roja boss Luis Enrique.

The former Barcelona coach, however, won’t leave his post before the World Cup in November.

