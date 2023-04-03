Jurgen Klopp admits his Liverpool span could have gotten a worse pak than the 4-1 Premier League hammering Manchester City gave them on Saturday. And the German coach urged his eighth-placed manne to trek op their sokkies ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Chelsea if they still want to sneak a top-four finish.

On Saturday, Mo Salah curled in a 17th-minute opener for the Reds at Etihad Stadium, but then City took complete control, even with the injured Erling Haaland watching from the stands. What a start to our Big City Weekender! 🤟



Highlights 👇 pic.twitter.com/9uPpBnAVkE — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 1, 2023 Julian Alvarez equalised after 27 minutes after a slick attack, which sparked a wild celebration from City boss Pep Guardiola. After the break, Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan put the champions out of sight before Jack Grealish made it four to keep City within eight points of leaders Arsenal, with a game in hand.

With his span seven-eight??? points outside the top four, a frustrated Klopp insists they must improve to save their season. No contest: Pep Guardiola, left and Juergen Klopp Of their performance, the boss says: “If you want to get something from here, then you have to play 11 players, 14, 15 players have to be on the top of their game and that was not the case again. So after being 3-1 down, it is anyway difficult to come back here …we are rather lucky that they only scored one more. That's it now. Guardiola, meanwhile, revealed what he said to Liverpool substitutes Kostas Tsimikas and Arthur Melo as they warmed up after City’s equaliser.