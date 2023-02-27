Tottenham Hotspur beat Chelsea 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday with second-half goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane. The result keeps Spurs in the hunt for a top-four finish and extended the Blues' miserable run under coach Graham Potter, who on Friday revealed that he had received death threats from fans because of the club’s poor form.

And while Chelsea were still in the match at the break at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, seconds after the restart Skipp picked up a clearance by Chelsea’s British record signing Enzo Fernandez and fired in from more than 20 yards. His shot went in off the bar after Kepa Arrizabalaga could not get enough of a hand on it. When @HKane made it 2-0 🤩 pic.twitter.com/9vMQsecW62 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 26, 2023 Kane secured the three points for Spurs when he pounced at the far post after a corner by Son Heung-min was flicked on by Eric Dier in the 82nd minute. Chelsea, who failed to score for the fourth time in five league games despite spending around £300m on players in January alone, failed to create any clear-cut chances to get themselves back into the game.