Mohamed Salah said he was proud to score his 150th goal for Liverpool as the Egypt forward helped inspire a 3-1 win against Norwich on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side were stunned when Milot Rashica's deflected strike put Norwich ahead early in the second half at Anfield.

But Liverpool drew level through Sadio Mane's overhead kick before taking the lead through Salah's landmark effort.

Salah is only the 10th player to reach 150 goals for Liverpool and the second fastest to the milestone after Roger Hunt.

Luis Diaz scored his first Liverpool goal in his fourth appearance since his January move from Porto to wrap up a win that kept the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Salah has scored 25 in 30 appearances this season, including 17 in 23 league matches, while the Reds have won their last eight games in all competitions.

"It feels great. I'm always proud to score for this club and the most important thing is to win games which is what we did today," Salah said.

"What we can do is focus on each game and that's the most important thing.

"We know when you fight with City, City most of the time they win games so all we can do is focus on ourselves and see what happens at the end of the season."

Klopp was asked to name his favourite Salah goal and gave a long list in reply, underlining the Egyptian's enduring value to Liverpool.

"Today was a really cheeky one, to be honest. I remember the Chelsea goal, comes inside and thunderbolt in the corner, a few of the dribbles against City and Watford, the United goal as well, Ali's pass as well, the Champions League one at City as well was very special," Klopp said.

"I can probably not remember all 150 but I can remember a lot and there were some really good goals.

"The first was at Watford (in August 2017) was probably the easiest. No one could imagine when he scored the first that he could score 149 in such a short period of time."

Despite the quality of Liverpool's three goals, which all came in the final 26 minutes, it was far from plain sailing for Klopp's side against a team they were expected to beat with ease.

"No problem with complicated, that makes it so special when you win," Klopp said.

"We could have scored early with two massive chances from Kostas (Tsimikas) and the header from Virgil (van Dijk) and then you don't score but at half-time we did not say we had to change.

"Then we concede that goal and you could see it was a bit hectic, atmosphere was hectic and it makes sense to make early changes to calm it down again and we did it literally with Thiago and a system change to 4-4-2 and you have to finish the situations off."

