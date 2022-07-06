Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has made 19 changes to his matchday 23 for Saturday’s second Test against Wales in Bloemfontein. Lock Eben Etzebeth is the only survivor in the starting XV, with benchwarmers Damian Willemse, Malcolm Marx and Vincent Koch the only other players who were part of last week’s 32-29 win at Loftus Versfeld.

Nienaber named six possible debutants in the team that will be captained by flyhalf Handre Pollard in the absence of regular captain Siya Kolisi. OUD MAAR NIE KOUD: Deon Fourie Stormers duo Evan Roos and Deon Fourie are among the new faces, with the No.8 being one of two run-on debutants - the other is Bulls wing Kurt-Lee Arendse. On the bench, Fourie, who could become the oldest Springbok debutant at 35, is joined by fellow rookies prop Ntuthuko Mchunu, lock Ruan Nortje, and scrumhalf Grant Williams.

Of his team selection, Nienaber says: “We said from the outset that we needed to strike a balance between giving our talented young players an opportunity to show what they can do at international level, and winning. “If one looks at the balance between players who have played at this level and those who have performed consistently well for their franchises and clubs, I think we have a nice balance in this squad. “A number of these players have been with us for a few seasons, while others travelled with us last season to Australia for the Rugby Championship and the year-end tour, and then there are a few new faces who showed during the season that they have the potential to rise to this level of the game, so we are excited to see what they can do on Saturday…”