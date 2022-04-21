Liverpool ace Mo Salah brought a six-match goal drought with a double against Manchester United and he is hungry for more as the Reds push for the Premier League title.

The Egyptian scored in each half at Anfield as the hosts skeured the Red Devils stukkend 4-0 to go two points clear of rivals Manchester City, who were in action against Brighton last night.

Those strikes got the yster’s tally to 30 in all competitions, with 22 in the league and five of those coming against United alone.

RED-HOT: Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane

And after a frustrating wait, Salah says: “I said before many times, I scored many goals for this club, it’s going to keep coming.

“Sometimes you have bad luck but the most important thing is the team winning.

“If the team was not winning I would not be happy.

“But [when] the team is winning, everything is going to come, so I was not worried.

NO PLEASURE: Jurgen Klopp

Salah set up Liverpool’s opener for Luis Diaz after just five minutes, before the No.11 took down a cute Sadio Mane ball to make it 2-0 after 22 minutes.

After the break, Mane finished off a Andy Robertson and Diaz counter before substitute Diogo Jota put another on a plate for Salah to make it 4-0 five minutes from time - following on from their 5-0 victory at Old Trafford earlier in the season.

After thumping the Red Devils again, boss Jurgen Klopp adds that he got no pleasure beating a pap United side.

He says: “I’m not here to humiliate opponents or whatever. That’s why the 9-0 I’m not interested [in]. That’s really something for the supporters.

“We wanted three points and if it would have been 1-0 twice I would feel exactly the same - and I know it will not last forever.”

The Reds next welcome struggling Everton on Sunday for a potentially tricky derby.

