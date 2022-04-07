Liverpool ace Mo Salah has lost his mojo and coach Jurgen Klopp is doing alles to help him find it ahead of Sunday’s top-of-the-table Premier League clash at Manchester City.

The Reds beat Benfica 3-1 in Tuesday night’s Champions League first leg to boost their confidence ahead of their trip to the Etihad Stadium, where they will look to leapfrog City, who have a one-goal lead on them, to the summit.

But despite goals from Ibrahim Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday night, Salah cut a frustrated figure having failed to score from open play for the Reds since February.

RIVAL AND PAL: Red Sadio Mane

The Egyptian has scored 30 goals for club and country this season, but seems to have lost his goalscoring boots, with his last non-penalty goal coming on Feb 19 against Norwich.

With his mojo slipping and huge blows with his national team losing the Afcon final and World Cup playoff to Mane’s Senegal, Klopp hopes his ace can shake off the hoodoo.

The coach says: “Each player in that situation wants to score, and obviously with all the stories around it’s clear that Mo wants to score as well, especially in this moment.

WORRIED: Boss Jurgen Klopp

“But it’s all fine. It’s a tough period, both boys came back from Africa, it’s really not easy.

“[They had] massive pressure on both of their shoulders.

“Both had to sort it for their countries – the managers have their part in that as well, to put it on them, I think – and that now needs a bit of time to settle.

“That’s all, [it was an] important game for Mo and Sadio

“One could score, the other one unfortunately not, but everything will be fine.”

