Sweating on the fitness of star striker Erling Haaland ahead of Tuesday night’s crunch Premier League clash with leaders Arsenal, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that he is the kleinste squad in England. City have spent close to £2bn on players since Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan became owner in 2008 - winning six Premier League titles in that time.

Guardiola’s current squad is valued at £1.05bn by website transfermarkt and on Sunday in their 3-1 in over Aston Villa he started with the likes of England internationals Kalvin Phillips and Phil Foden and Argentina striker Julian Alvarez on the bench. Back to winning ways! 💪



Highlights of our 3-1 win against Aston Villa 📺 pic.twitter.com/XQo7supjh5 — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 12, 2023 Yet the Spaniard claims he is working with a squad of fewer than 20 players as they chase league leaders Arsenal and attempt to win the Champions League for the first time. Guardiola says: “We have just 18, 19 players. Our depth is so, so small, maybe the smallest one in the Premier League by far. It’s important that we don’t have injuries but we have an incredible methodology for training to manage the fatigue and avoid injuries.

Small Gains: City’s Pep Guardiola “We have incredible doctors and physios and everyone. I have fought for that for many years.” Guardiola will be hoping those doctors work their magic today as he sweats on the fitness of Haaland. After failing to take the pitch after the break against Villa, Guardiola says of the Norwegian: “Haaland had a knock, he was uncomfortable. At 3-0 we don’t want to take risks.