Local will not be lekker when bitter rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan go to war in the San Siro on Wednesday night for a place in the Champions League final. The clubs who share the iconic San Siro Stadium have been aartsvyande since Internazionale’s founders split from the Milan Cricket and Football Club in 1908 over a dispute over the signing of international players.

Wednesday night’s semifinal first leg will be the 236th time they clash on the pitch, with “hosts” the Rossoneri edging the blue-and-black-clad Nerazzurri 87 wins to 79. Down to the final four 🍿#UCL pic.twitter.com/GBDmKjgN3m — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 8, 2023 In three meetings this season already, Simone Inzaghi’s Inter boast two wins to one and hold the final Champions League qualification spot in Serie A by virtue of a two-point lead on Milan with four games to go. #RednBlack: turning the darkness of night into the red of passion ❤️🖤#MilanInter #UCL #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/p1FuQ4MRI5 — AC Milan (@acmilan) May 9, 2023 Milan have the historical edge on their rivals in Europe, having beaten them in the semis 20 years ago in 2002/03 when Carlo Ancelotti’s charges went on to beat Juventus in the final and also smashing them 5-0 on aggregate the last time they met in the competition – in the 2004/05 quarterfinals as Milan reached the final again.

And Milan hothost and ex-Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud wants to continue their dominance. 🗣 Pioli and @_OlivierGiroud_ discuss the derby emotions



🗣 Le parole del Mister e di Olivier verso l'EuroDerby di domani sera #UCL #MilanInter #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/UfIei2Qz0I — AC Milan (@acmilan) May 9, 2023 He says: “The San Siro is a special place, especially when it’s a derby against Inter. Then you can add in the prestige of the Champions League. “In Serie A, I’ve scored three goals in three meetings with Inter and [have] one or two assists too, so the stats are good.”