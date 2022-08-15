Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reckons even he skriks vir new striker Gabriel Jesus after the Brazilian starred in Saturday’s 4-2 Premier League win over Leicester.
Jesus had the Emirates Stadium skare mal in his home debut, scooping a brilliant 23rd-minute opener before heading home at the back post to double the Gunners lead at the break.
💬 "I wouldn't like to play against him. I have never been a defender but I can imagine that they don't enjoy it."

Leicester were given a lifeline when William Saliba headed past his own goalkeeper in the 53rd minute before Jesus won a header and played in Granit Xhaka to make it 3-1 as the Gunners responded immediately.
James Maddison pulled the Foxes back to 3-2 with a ruthless finish from a tight angle in the 74th minute, but Jesus invited Martinelli to shoot from the edge of the area to kill off the game a moments later.
And Arteta says of his £47m arrival from Manchester City: “I wouldn’t like to play against him. I have never been a defender but I can imagine that they don’t enjoy it.”