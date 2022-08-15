Jesus had the Emirates Stadium skare mal in his home debut, scooping a brilliant 23rd-minute opener before heading home at the back post to double the Gunners lead at the break.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reckons even he skriks vir new striker Gabriel Jesus after the Brazilian starred in Saturday’s 4-2 Premier League win over Leicester.

Leicester were given a lifeline when William Saliba headed past his own goalkeeper in the 53rd minute before Jesus won a header and played in Granit Xhaka to make it 3-1 as the Gunners responded immediately.

James Maddison pulled the Foxes back to 3-2 with a ruthless finish from a tight angle in the 74th minute, but Jesus invited Martinelli to shoot from the edge of the area to kill off the game a moments later.

