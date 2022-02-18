While most South African cricket fans were having sweet dreams on Wednesday night, the Proteas were having a nightmare on Day One of the first Test against New Zealand.

Dean Elgar’s manne got off to the worst start possible in the two-match five-dayer series in Christchurch when they were bowled out for their worst total batting first in 80 years.

Starting the midnight massacre, skipper Elgar lost the toss, was sent into bat and was back in the hut after facing just nine balls for his single run - the first of Matt Henry’s seven victims (7/22).

Next to go was debutant Sarel Erwee, who was out for 10, when Kyle Jamieson induced an edge bound for first slip.

BELIEF: Duanne Olivier

Henry was back at it to remove Aiden Markram (15) and Rassie van der Dussen (8) in the 18th over, before Temba Bavuma (7) gave SA-born Devon Conway an easy catch of Tim Southee with SA reduced to 52/5.

Cape boys Zubayr Hamza (25) and Kyle Verreynne (18) looked to rebuild, but Henry came back to strike a double blow to bring the Proteas to their knees at 88/7.

Kagiso Rabada and another debutant Glenton Stuurman followed with no addition to the score. Marco Jansen the only man to survive the carnage after Duanne Olivier was the last man out on the total on 95.

But Olivier insists they are not out of it yet with the Kiwis on 116/3 when play resumed last night, with a lead of 21 runs and seven wickets in the bank.

That could have been three wickets left had the Proteas hung on to four dropped catches.

And Olivier says: “It’s about showing character. There’s a lot of overs to be bowled and in which to bat.

“We are a bit behind the eight ball…[but] things can swing 180 degrees.”

