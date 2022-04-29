Formula One champions Mercedes could have new parts available to improve their bouncing car in time for next week’s Miami Grand Prix, according to trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin.
Mercedes have been wrestling with the “porpoising” problem since the start of the season, with seven-time drivers champ Lewis Hamilton already 58 points behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc after four races.
Hamilton finished 13th in last Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola and Shovlin says on the team’s YouTube channel that the problem posed new engineering challenges.
He adds: “Hopefully soon, maybe as soon as Miami, we can start to bring some parts to the car that will hopefully give us an indication on whether we are moving in the right direction.”