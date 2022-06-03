Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff believes the class of 2022 can be as special as the Men in Black of 1999. Gearing up for Saturday’s 7pm United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinal clash against Scotland’s Edinburgh at Cape Town Stadium, skipper Kitshoff says this is a golden opportunity for his side to create “some positive history”.

He explains: “This is a great opportunity for the Stormers, the brand and the way we play and develop rugby in the Western Cape. It’s an opportunity as a team to go and create some positive history for the brand. GOLDEN AGES: Breyton Paulse “Earlier in the week, we spoke about the Men in Black and what a great side they were in the early 2000s and here we are, there is a real opportunity for us to create something special. To become a team that fought for every inch, fought for each other. This is a golden opportunity for us.” The Men in Black, Kitshoff is referring to, is best remembered for the 1999 Super Rugby campaign when they finished second on the overall Super Rugby log to book a home semifinal against the Otago Highlanders.

A pay dispute in the build-up to their semifinal ultimately derailed their planning and saw Breyton Paulse and his teammates go down 33-18 at Newlands. This team, 23 years on, also finished second overall on the URC log and will look to become the first Stormers outfit to win an international trophy. But before they can think about that, they have to beat Edinburgh for a place in the semifinal against either one of Munster or Ulster, who face off tonight at 8.45pm.