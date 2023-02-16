Trailing Bayern Munich after Tuesday night’s 1-0 Champions League last-16 home leg defeat in the Parc des Princes, PSG ace Kylian Mbappe is confident his span will still advance to the quarterfinals. Bayern dominated in Paris, with the hosts’ goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma allowing Kingsley Coman’s 53th-minute guided volley squeeze under him and into the goal.

Mbappe, though, shrugged off a thigh strain to come off the bench four minutes later and changed the game. ⏰ RESULT ⏰



Advantage Bayern. Who impressed you❓#UCL pic.twitter.com/L5HyQme7oR — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 14, 2023 The France star had the ball in the net twice, but both were ruled out for offside. And he reckons he and his teammates can get the job done at the Allianz Arena next month.