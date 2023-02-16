Trailing Bayern Munich after Tuesday night’s 1-0 Champions League last-16 home leg defeat in the Parc des Princes, PSG ace Kylian Mbappe is confident his span will still advance to the quarterfinals.
Bayern dominated in Paris, with the hosts’ goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma allowing Kingsley Coman’s 53th-minute guided volley squeeze under him and into the goal.
Mbappe, though, shrugged off a thigh strain to come off the bench four minutes later and changed the game.
The France star had the ball in the net twice, but both were ruled out for offside.
And he reckons he and his teammates can get the job done at the Allianz Arena next month.
The reactions after #PSGFCB
He says: “We have to remember the final part of the game, we’re behind but we saw that we were able to cause them trouble.
“We need all our players to be healthy and go there to win and qualify.
“I was not supposed to play but I wanted to help my mates, bring some energy. We tried everything. Today I couldn't do more.”