McLaren’s Lando Norris took second with Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull completing the podium at the Hungaroring.

Max Verstappen dominated the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday to deliver his Red Bull team a record-breaking 12th consecutive Formula One win.

Red Bull surpassed the feat of McLaren who won 11 races in 1988 with this latest demonstration of supremacy over the rest of the grid.

Verstappen, who won by over half a second, says: “For the team 12 wins in a row is incredible. Hopefully we can keep this momentum going for a long time.”

Verstappen’s seventh straight win stretched the double world champion’s lead over Perez to 110 points in the championship.