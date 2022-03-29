Formula One world champion Max Verstappen scored his first points of the season in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, bouncing back as a winner after Red Bull's surprise blank in Bahrain the weekend before.

The 24-year-old, now third in the standings after the opening two races, says he played the long game to win a 50-lap battle with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

He says: “I'm really happy that we finally kick-started the season.

“Patience is always key. Especially when you want to fight for the championship, you always fight hard, but of course keep in mind that you need to score points, so that’s what we did.

“We raced hard but we also wanted to score the points.”

Verstappen was behind Leclerc in the final 10 laps at Jeddah's Corniche circuit but had a DRS (drag reduction) advantage down the straight.

With Leclerc in second, his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr finished third, as Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez and Mercedes’ George Russell completed the top five.

The latter’s teammate Lewis Hamilton finished a disappointing 10th and says of his performance: “Right now we’re not fighting for the top step as you know, we’re so far off the guys up ahead.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do.

“It’s gutting but we’ll keep working hard and keep fighting.”

