In-form Marcus Rashford scored a late winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat rivals Manchester City 2-1 on Saturday, a victory that moves them to within a point of the champions in the Premier League standings. The hosts had the best chances of a tense first half at Old Trafford, with in-form England forward Rashford seeing a tame effort blocked on the line by Manuel Akanji, while City struggled to get going.

Jack Grealish puts Manchester City ahead with their first shot on target 💥![CDATA[]]>🔵



📺 Stream #MUNMCI live: https://t.co/Tg69y0EeUL | #PL pic.twitter.com/EVS6X3TXno — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) January 14, 2023 City were much improved after the break, and the pressure told as Jack Grealish stepped off the bench to head his side into the lead in the 61st minute, on the end of a superb cross from the ever-reliable assist-maker Kevin De Bruyne. However, with United looking second best, they produced a remarkable turnaround, out of nowhere, to turn the match on its head. Marcus Rashford becomes the first United player to score in nine #PL matches in a row at Old Trafford since Dennis Viollet in 1959 🔴#MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/4StlfpzYVI — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) January 14, 2023 There was an element of controversy about United's equaliser in the 78th minute, with Rashford initially flagged offside as Bruno Fernandes swept the ball home, with the goal given following a VAR review.