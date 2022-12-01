England coach Gareth Southgate has warned African champions Senegal that they must be bang vir Three Lions forward Marcus Rashford. The 25-year-old Manchester United ace showed geen genade for fellow Britains Wales on Tuesday night, klapping a double to smash them out of the World Cup 3-0.

🎯 50' Marcus Rashford scores

🎯 51' Phil Foden scores



The floodgates are OPEN 🤯![CDATA[]]>🤯



📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup live: https://t.co/Tg69y0m5GD | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/XhsXEioFhJ — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 29, 2022 That win set up a meeting with Kalidou Koulibaly and his African champs on Sunday. And Southgate believes Chelsea ace Koulibaly and the rest of his defence better be ready for a new Rashford. Following injury troubles and a loss of form Rashford played a bit-part role in Englands’s Euro campaign last year, which ended with him missing a penalty in the final shootout against Italy.