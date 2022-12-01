England coach Gareth Southgate has warned African champions Senegal that they must be bang vir Three Lions forward Marcus Rashford.
The 25-year-old Manchester United ace showed geen genade for fellow Britains Wales on Tuesday night, klapping a double to smash them out of the World Cup 3-0.
🎯 50' Marcus Rashford scores— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 29, 2022
🎯 51' Phil Foden scores
The floodgates are OPEN 🤯![CDATA[]]>🤯
📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup live: https://t.co/Tg69y0m5GD | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/XhsXEioFhJ
That win set up a meeting with Kalidou Koulibaly and his African champs on Sunday.
And Southgate believes Chelsea ace Koulibaly and the rest of his defence better be ready for a new Rashford.
Following injury troubles and a loss of form Rashford played a bit-part role in Englands’s Euro campaign last year, which ended with him missing a penalty in the final shootout against Italy.
Here are the confirmed Round of 16 fixtures for the weekend 🤤— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 30, 2022
Six spots remain in the knockouts, the next two days in the #FIFAWorldCup are going to be interesting 🍿 pic.twitter.com/KPsqaEecMK
Forget about that bra, according to Southgate, who says: “It’s been a challenge for him.
“I went and saw him in the summer and had a long chat, he had some clear ideas on what he felt he needed to do and you can see with his club, that has shown itself with us. We have a different player to the Euros.
“It’s great for him and great for us.”