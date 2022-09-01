Mitrovic, 27, has started the season all guns blazing and took his goals tally to five in four matches after scoring in their 2-1 win over Brighton on Tuesday night.

Coming off the back of a record-breaking season in the Championship where he scored an unthinkable record 43 goals, his boss Silva expects a lot more as the season heats up.

Currently second on the scorer’s charts before last night’s action, Silva says of Mitrovic: “He scores, the feeling that he has in the box, that ability that he has to score.

“He will keep scoring if you keep delivering for him, if you keep playing he will score goals, I don’t have doubts about it.”