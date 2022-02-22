Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick praised his Red Devils for manning up ahead of Wednesday’s return to Champions League action.

The Red Devils held their nerve after throwing away a 2-0 lead at Leeds to run out 4-2 winners in a Sunday Premier League thriller.

And Rangnick was impressed with how his manne hit back after Leeds hit back with two goals in less than a minute, admitting that they would have crumbled just a few months ago.

He says: “I’m not sure this would have happened two or three months ago but it happened [on Sunday] and it was important.

FIRED UP: Capt Harry Maguire.

“We showed a reaction in the last 20 minutes and in the end we deserved to win.”

The result kept United a kort koppie ahead of their rivals for the race for a top-four finish.

And the German is hoping that they can take this belief and momentum into tomorrow’s trip to La Liga champions Atletico Madrid for their Champions League last-16 first leg.

He explains: “[The win] was great for everybody in the club, for supporters, for the players, for us, we knew that we had to win.

IMPRESSED: Mentor Rangnick

“Let’s keep it going. I hope this experience will also give us additional energy for the Champions League and upcoming games in the Premier League.”

Skipper Harry Maguire, who scored United’s opener on Sunday, adds: “I’m really proud of the lads and pleased with the way we stuck together, regrouped.”

[email protected]