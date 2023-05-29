Stormers coach John Dobson says Manie Libbok is not the sondebok in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship final defeat to Munster at Cape Town Stadium. The Stormers led 14-12 with six minutes left before an error by Libbok saw his exit kick charged down, giving Munster an attacking opportunity.

The visitors then kept the ball well to score a match-winning try through John Hodnett (19-14) as the Stormers relinquished their URC crown. 🥶 "He has ice in his veins!"



Jack Crowley drains a vital conversion from the touchline 🔥#STOvMUN #MunsterInSA 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 #SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/urnIcjYrF1 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) May 28, 2023 Libbok, who missed five shots at goal and was ridiculed in the Stormers’ 26-24 round-robin defeat to the Irishmen, was again the big sondebok. But Dobson says of the criticism his flyhalf will get after this performance: “I don’t read social media because it’s so emotional… we didn’t lose that game because of Manie Libbok, we lost the game because Munster played really really well in the first half and they showed enormous character on defence in the second half.

Supportive: John Dobson “I thought Manie’s general game - his option-taking was good… “Manie will take responsibility for that error, [but] we didn’t do the right thing at the scrum which led to the moment and that wasn’t Manie’s call either. Manie had a solid game all-round. Fittingly, nearly every Munster player on the pitch was involved in the #URC title-winning try from @JohnHodnett99 🔥



The nerve, skill & composure here with the game on the line is something else.#STOvMUN #MunsterInSA 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 #SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/YXT1H0FH2U — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) May 28, 2023 “Munster deserved to win, but our gaming model is not suited to the conditions we played in and maybe we should have adapted that more…