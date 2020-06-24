Manchester United legends have had their say on the club’s nightmare season as they face a fifth straight year without silverware.

The Red Devils were dumped out of the Champions League on Tuesday night by Atletico Madrid, after Renan Lodi’s header late in the first half ensured a 2-1 aggregate win for the Spanish champions.

GO GET HIM: Spurs’ Antonio Conte

The last-16 exit means United have now been knocked out in six of their past eight Champions League knockout-stage ties, with their group-stage exit in 2016-17 culminating in a Europa League trophy - their laaste trophy.

And to rectify the situation, ex-Old Trafford hero Paul Scholes reckons they must raid English rivals Chelsea or Tottenham for top-class coaches Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte.

LIVING: Ex-Devil Scholes

He says on BT Sport: “I would go for Conte or Tuchel now possibly. He [Tuchel] might be available at the end of the year.”

TOP CLASS: Thomas Tuchel of Chelsea

Scholes' former teammate Rio Ferdinand agrees, saying not even superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo - who will miss out on a club trophy for the first time in 16 years - can make a difference.

He adds: “If the culture is not right at the football club, I don’t care who you bring in.”

Gary Neville, meanwhile, believes United fans must get the tissues out for the rest of the season, with United’s fifth place in the league under threat from West Ham, Wolves and Spurs in a race for European football.

He tweets: “Any decent team, with organisation and fight are likely to beat this United team.

“A long road to the end of May!”

Rangnick is United’s interim manager until the end of the season, after which he will take up a different role at the club, with the Old Trafford bosses still looking for a permanent head coach.

[email protected]