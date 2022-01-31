Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford has heaped praise on Cape Town City after a video of the team performing a team song, led by Mateo Manousakis, went viral over the weekend.

The young boy sang the well-known South African song Umshini Wami a few years ago as he led the Cape Town City players ahead of a match. The video again surfaced last week, with English sports writer Paul Hayward tweeting the video, which quickly gained popularity on the site.

The 24-year-old Rashford tweeted: ’Togetherness. Love this’

Togetherness. Love this ♥️ https://t.co/nIiWBHDKDl — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) January 29, 2022

Rashford uses his platform to campaign against racism, and aiming to end homelessness and child hunger in the United Kingdom.

In October 2020 Rashford as appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), for his activism away from his exploits on the football pitch. To date, Rashford has made 192 appearances for Manchester United and scored 59 goals. For England, he has won 46 caps and scored 12 times.

Also adding his voice of approval of the Cape Town City song was former Liverpool and Germany player Dietmar Hamann.

However, not everyone who watched the video thought it would work in UK football.

Imagine Roy Keane seeing Man United do this before a game😂 https://t.co/48VUhQxCKW — Kevin Rankin (@KevinRankin18) January 29, 2022

IOL Sport