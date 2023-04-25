Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has vowed he’ll do alles to stop rivals Manchester City from also winning a treble.
United will face Pep Guardiola’s manne at Wembley on June 3 in the first all-Manchester FA Cup final, after the Red Devils beat Brighton 7-6 on penalties on Sunday.
City can claim the treble if they win their remaining Prem matches, beat Real Madrid in the Champions League last-four and defeat either AC Milan or Inter Milan in the final, and win in the FA Cup decider.
United are the only English team to have won the treble, in 1998/99, and Ten Hag wysed that won’t change.
He says: “We will give everything and when I say everything, that is everything, more than 100 percent... the fans can rely on that.
“I understand the feelings from the fans about it. We can do it, because we prove it. [City is] a great team, but we also have a great team.”
The semifinal finished goalless following extra time, before United’s Victor Lindelof scored the winning kick after Seagulls’ Solly March blazed his into the stands.
Brighton dominated possession throughout the game but Marcus Rashford almost put United ahead in extra time when his shot was tipped behind by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.
Meanwhile, Ten Hag believes defender Raphael Varane will return for the FA Cup showpiece having been sidelined with an ankle injury since April 13.Varane will reportedly sit out for six weeks.