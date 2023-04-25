United will face Pep Guardiola’s manne at Wembley on June 3 in the first all-Manchester FA Cup final, after the Red Devils beat Brighton 7-6 on penalties on Sunday.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has vowed he’ll do alles to stop rivals Manchester City from also winning a treble.

City can claim the treble if they win their remaining Prem matches, beat Real Madrid in the Champions League last-four and defeat either AC Milan or Inter Milan in the final, and win in the FA Cup decider.

United are the only English team to have won the treble, in 1998/99, and Ten Hag wysed that won’t change.

He says: “We will give everything and when I say everything, that is everything, more than 100 percent... the fans can rely on that.