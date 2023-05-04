Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is min gespin about his span’s away form as head to Brighton in the Premier League on Thursday night. Six of the Red Devils’ seven league defeats have been on the road and on Thursday night they face a Seagulls team hellbent on revenge after their FA Cup semifinal exit on penalties two weeks ago.

But Ten Hag only cares about winning and consolidating at top-four spot in the league standings. Ready for the run-in. 📆![CDATA[]]>👊 #BHAFC pic.twitter.com/bN3s4e6Wit — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) May 3, 2023 The Dutchman says: “I don’t think about away or home, we have to win every game, so we have to win as well.” Brighton’s former United striker Danny Welbeck said earlier this week that they have extra motivation as they look to jump from eighth to sixth in the league and turn up the heat on Liverpool in the race for a Europa League spot.