Trophyless since 2017, United took one step closer to tasting success when they beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 away in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Tuesday night and will fight again when they host Reading in their FA Cup fourth-round clash on Saturday at 10pm.

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag is on a mission to bring back the glory days to Old Trafford.

Before Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes strikes demolished Forest, Ten Hag said: “I had the luck in my career to win some trophies and it’s magnificent, especially for the fans...

Back to Old Trafford, back to the #FACup! 🏆#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 27, 2023

“But now it is a period Manchester United didn’t win trophies and it is too long ago. We are aware of that fact and we have to do everything to bring a trophy in.”

Zoned in: Erik ten Hag

For that to happen, Ten Hag believes Rashford, who has now scored 10 goals in 10 matches, will be central. He says: “‘A lot of players are playing really well but I am happy with Marcus…