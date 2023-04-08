Erik ten Hag's United team are in the thick of the race to finish in the top four, with 56 points from 29 games, three ahead of Newcastle, who have a game in hand, and six more than Tottenham Hotspur, with those sides playing later on Saturday.

Manchester United's Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial secured a well-earned 2-0 victory over Everton as the hosts climbed above Newcastle United into provisional third spot in the Premier League on Saturday.

The defeat for Sean Dyche's Everton, who are battling to avoid relegation, leaves them in 16th spot, outside the drop zone only on goal difference and level on 27 points with Nottingham Forest in 17th place and Bournemouth who are 18th.

United pressed goalkeeper Jordan Pickford into duty early at a sun-drenched Old Trafford and set up camp in Everton's half for most of the game. The Reds were finally rewarded in the 36th minute when Jadon Sancho threaded a pass to the charging McTominay who netted from close range.

Marcus Rashford, who had numerous chances on his 350th appearance for United in all competitions, set up Martial's goal in the 71st with a cross that found the second-half substitute alone in the box to score.