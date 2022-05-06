Coach Pep Guardiola believes his Manchester City will rise from the ashes after Wednesday’s shock Champions League semifinal exit to Real Madrid. City were leading 1-0 on the night after a Riyad Mahrez strike and 5-3 on aggregate before Rodrygo struck twice at the end for Real and Karim Benzema completed the comeback in extra time to deny Guardiola’s side a second straight final.

Of the late shock, Guardiola says: “We need time now, one or two days, but we’ll rise, we come up, we have to do it with our people. “That feeling that happens in football sometimes, when you are leading but you get to the end and you are being dominated – that didn’t happen to us.” STUNNED: Broken City stars To avoid a trophy dream being snatched away from them again this season, City have to ruk themselves reg vinnig before Newcastle visit in the Premier League on Sunday at 5.30pm.

With second-placed Liverpool just one point behind them with four games to play, any slip-up could be neusie verby for City. In fact the Reds could leapfrog City – albeit temporarily – when they face Tottenham tomorrow at 8.45pm. As for Real, they will now face Jurgen Klopp’s team in the final of the Champions League on May 28.

Of that meeting, former Everton coach and current Real boss Carlo Ancelotti says: “I have lived in Liverpool for two years and it is a derby for me. “I know Jurgen well, I have the utmost respect for him and his coaching staff. It’s going to be a fantastic final. A very even final.” TEAM P W D L F A Pts

1 Man City 34 26 5 3 84 21 83 2 Liverpool 34 25 7 2 86 22 82 3 Chelsea 34 19 9 6 68 29 66

4 Arsenal 34 20 3 11 54 41 63 5 Tottenham 34 19 4 11 59 39 61 6 Man United 36 16 10 10 57 52 58

7 West Ham 35 15 7 13 53 46 52 8 Wolves 34 15 4 15 33 32 49 9 Brighton 35 10 14 11 34 42 44

10 Newcastle 35 11 10 14 40 56 43 11 Leicester 33 11 9 13 48 54 42 12 C.Palace 34 9 14 11 45 42 41

13 Aston Villa 33 12 4 17 44 46 40 14 Brentford 35 11 7 17 41 52 40 15 S’hampton 35 9 13 13 41 58 40

16 Burnley 34 7 13 14 31 46 34 17 Leeds 34 8 10 16 38 72 34 18 Everton 33 9 5 19 35 55 32