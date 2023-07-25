Cancelo spent the second half on loan at the Bundesliga giants after a falling out with City coach Pep Guardiola.

Joao Cancelo will be back at Bayern Munich on Wednesday night in the colours of Manchester City when the two giants clash in a pre-season friendly.

But the 29-year-old fullback is back at the Etihad Stadium, despite Manchester supporters turning on him last season when he played for Bayern against them.

Guardiola says of the Portuguese ace’s situation at the club: “He is here. Joao has been so important for us in the past. He is back here and is part of the group. We will see what happens.”

Cancelo had fans buzzing with an assist for Erling Haaland in their 5-3 friendly win over Yokohama Marinos over the weekend and will go all-out to prove to his manager that he has put last season and their fight behind him.