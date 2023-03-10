Manchester City won’t want to be caught with their pants down at Crystal Palace on Saturday at 7.30pm as they continue their chase of Premier League leaders Arsenal.
The champions are looking to shake off some off-field drama with bad-boy rightback Kyle Walker being investigated for showing off his manhood to a woman in a Manchester bar on Sunday night.
City can move to within two points of the top of the table with a win at Selhurst Park, with Palace now without a win in nine league matches this year, before leaders Arsenal go to Fulham at 4pm on Sunday.
A big night under the lights 🔜#CPFC | #CRYMCI pic.twitter.com/ZCB9y1qhDg— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) March 9, 2023
Looking to keep up the pace with the two two after their 7-0 pak at Liverpool last Sunday, third-placed United - eight points behind City with a game in hand - will be desperate to bounce back against Southampton at 4pm on Sunday.
WEEKEND’S PREM FIXTURES
Saturday: Bournemouth v Liverpool (2.30pm), Everton v Brentford, Leicester v Chelsea, Leeds v Brighton, Tottenham v Forest (all 5pm), Crystal Palace v Man City (7.30pm).
Sunday: Fulham v Arsenal, Man United v Southampton, West Ham v Aston Villa (all 4pm), Newcastle v Wolves (6.30pm).