With his span kicking off their pre-season with a 5-3 come-from-behind win over Japanese hosts Yokohama F Marinos on Sunday, Guardiola is now looking ahead to the new campaign.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has told his manne to vergeet about last season’s treble heroics and fight for trophies all over again.

He says: “I don’t know how consistent we will be after what we have done but I will ask them [the team] not to forget what we have done but we will try to do it again step by step. We try and take our composure, our rhythm and remember who we are as a team.”

Dutch defender Nathan Ake adds: “Football keeps going forward...we have the mentality to go again.”

City had to fight back yesterday after going down 2-0 against the Japanese team, with John Stones, Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland (with a double) and Rodri all getting on the scoresheet.