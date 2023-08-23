Manchester City on Tuesday closed in on the signing of Belgian winger Jeremy Doku after having a £51m offer accepted by his Ligue 1 club Rennes. The 21-year-old Belgium international is seen as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who left for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli during the off season.

While Doku is believed to have had his medical at City on Tuesday, defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips is reportedly headed for the exit sign with Liverpool looking to lure him to Anfield. Jeremy Doku to Manchester City, here we go! Verbal agreement in place after new bid revealed here this morning — worth €60m package 🚨![CDATA[]]>🔵 #MCFC



Medical tests being scheduled later this week, personal terms agreed on long term deal.



Exclusive story revealed August 1, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/fv1r6u2uO4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2023 After missing out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea last week, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is leaving no stone unturned, reportedly making contact with City over the 27-year-old’s availability. Overlooked by Pep Guardiola as City stormed to the treble last season, despite bringing the England star in from Leeds for £50m, the champions are reportedly ready to let him waai, either permanently or on loan.