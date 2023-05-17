Manchester City are out to show Real Madrid that at the Etihad Stadium is hulle baas, as they two giants prepare to go to war at 9pm on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League showdown. Heading into the tie, the scores are locked at 1-1 after Kevin de Bruyne had cancelled out Vinicius Jr’s strike in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But after scoring 11 goals at home in their previous two knockout rounds, City manager Pep Guardiola says this match won’t be about 14-time champions Real, but instead about what his team can do in front of their home fans. Who's joining Inter in the final?#UCL pic.twitter.com/w6Bb1tgC0Q — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 17, 2023 The two-time European Cup-winning boss says of the threat posed by their visitors: “Same as last year, whatever competition or year they always have a great squad. “They always think of what they’re going to do. I think about what we’re going to do, our strengths and what our threats can be.

“We’ll try to impose ourselves on the game. We know what we can do. We want to minimise their threats.” Confident: City’s Guardiola Real boss Carlo Ancelotti is also thinking about how to stop City’s biggest threats after using Antonio Rudiger to keep 52-goal striker Erling Haaland quiet. Ancelotti rested his German defender for last weekend’s La Liga action and will be boosted by the return of centreback Eder Militao.