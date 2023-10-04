Treble winners last year, City are determined to get back to winning ways after a 2-1 Premier League defeat at Wolves at the weekend and a 1-0 League Cup exit to Newcastle last week.

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake has called on his manskappe to end their two-game losing streak on Wednesday night, when they go to in-form RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

And the Dutchman says: “We just have to recover. Look at what went wrong. We have to [bounce back]. Two games in a row losing is not what anyone wants in our team. We have to pick ourselves up and go again.”

Don't miss our #UYL match against RB Leipzig! ⏳



Here's how you can watch it 𝗟![CDATA[]]>𝗜![CDATA[]]>𝗩![CDATA[]]>𝗘! 👇 — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 3, 2023

Leipzig, meanwhile, head into the game propvol gees after holding Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich to a 2-2 draw in the league.

City's best goals against Leipzig! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/NVHRGsqhRM — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 3, 2023

And midfielder Xaver Schlager is ready to tear into City: “You don’t need motivation when you’re playing against City. Your mentality going into the game is always the best feeling - you just want to tear it up.”