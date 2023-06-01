Manchester City have some extra pep in their step ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final showdown against local rivals Manchester United. Still in the hunt for the treble, coach Pep Guardiola was rewarded for guiding his span to the Premier League title by being named LMA Manager of the Year for the third time in six seasons.

Tuesday night’s honour comes with the Catalan also having qualified his all-conquering heroes for next Saturday’s Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul. Sir Alex Ferguson presented Pep Guardiola with the LMA Manager of the Year Award.



From one three-peat manager to another 🤝



(via @footballdaily)pic.twitter.com/6C16HN5JnU — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 31, 2023 He says: “I would like to thank everyone involved in me being named LMA Manager of the Year. “This trophy is not normally awarded for how good a manager you are, but for what you win.”

Looking to add to City’s trophy haul is attacking midfielder Phil Foden, who reckons he is back to his best just in time for the last two games of what could be a historic season. Back to best: Phil Foden, left. Following his return from an appendectomy and a foot injury in April, the 22-year-old insists he is ready to challenge Jack Grealish for the left wing spot. He tells The Times: “I’ve not been used to sitting around for so long not doing anything, so it took a while to get my fitness back.