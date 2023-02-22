Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson says winning the Premier League title this season is secondary to claiming that elusive gold in the Champions League. The Brazilian shotstopper and his teammates will continue on their quest for a first Champions League trophy when they face RB Leipzig in the Round of 16 in Germany on Wednesday at 10pm.

Beaten finalists in 2020/21 and semifinalists last season, Ederson says: “That’s our main objective [to win the Champions League], the main objective of the club. 𝐋![CDATA[]]>𝐄![CDATA[]]>𝚰![CDATA[]]>𝐏![CDATA[]]>𝐙![CDATA[]]>𝚰![CDATA[]]>𝐆 🔜 pic.twitter.com/txnPup21Ip — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 21, 2023 “We’ve been trying [to win it] and will carry on trying. We haven’t won it yet... “But I think this year, we're more than capable of getting to the final and challenging for the title.”

24 hours to go! 🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥#RBLMCI @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/cGc9GR8Grp — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) February 21, 2023 First, though, they have to get past Leipzig, who beat them 2-1 the last time they visited the Red Bull Arena in the group stages last season. With Chelsea-bound danger man Christopher Nkunku finally recovered in time for the first leg from a knee injury suffered in November last year, Ederson knows beating Leipzig won’t be easy. Fit: Leipzig speedster Nkunku He adds: “Last season we played against them in the group stage. They're a good team, with good players, so we have to be prepared.